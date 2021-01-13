  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CIT Leads $69 Million Financing for Solar Portfolio

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIT -1.41%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its Power and Energy business led a $69 million financing for a portfolio of solar facilities owned and operated by Strata Solar LLC, a leading integrated solar and storage energy service provider based in North Carolina.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

The 23 operating solar assets in the portfolio, a majority of which are located in North Carolina, have a combined capacity of more than 130 megawatts. Output from the solar assets is covered by purchase agreements that ensure a steady demand for the renewable power they generate.

"Solar power is an increasingly important source of clean, renewable energy," said Jimmy Chuang, Chief Capital Markets Officer of Strata Solar. "We appreciated CIT's expertise and agility in arranging financing for this portfolio of solar facilities."

"Strata Solar has a well-earned reputation for excellence in solar power development, and we are pleased to support their continuing efforts with this latest financing," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head of CIT's Power and Energy business.

CIT consistently ranks among the nation's top lenders for renewable energy projects, as reported by market research firm Inframation, an Acruis company. CIT also was recognized as Renewable Energy Lead Arranger of the Year in 2020 by Power Finance & Risk, a top energy industry trade publication.

Power and Energy, part of CIT's Commercial Finance division, leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

About Strata Solar
Strata Solar is a leading provider of utility-scale solar and battery-energy-storage systems. The company's integrated approach, which includes development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance, allows Strata to consistently develop and build highly profitable, clean-energy projects for clients with long-term ownership in mind.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-leads-69-million-financing-for-solar-portfolio-301206913.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)