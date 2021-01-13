  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMM -0.08%

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 13, 2021

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Fourth-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 8 a.m. CST. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter
(651) 733-1141

Media Contact:
Stephen Sanchez
(651) 737-5967

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301207022.html

SOURCE 3M


