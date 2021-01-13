Preferred Hotels & Resorts renews successful strategic partnership with Sabre to fuel future growth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Preferred Hotels & Resorts today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership through a long-term and expanded technology agreement.

The renewal marks the latest chapter in the valued and long-standing relationship between Sabre and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. This latest deal ensures that Preferred Hotels & Resorts will have continued access to the full suite of Sabre's hospitality solutions to support the company's goal of expanding adoption of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards program and expanding distribution of its properties within its Preferred Residences collection.

"Sabre has long been our brand's valued technology provider, and we are pleased to continue our partnership as we look to help fuel the recovery of the hospitality industry," said Michelle Woodley, President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Together with Sabre, we are exploring new opportunities to make Sabre's hospitality solutions including its property management system available to our base of member hotels, resorts, and residences around the world."

Under the agreement, Preferred Hotels & Resorts will continue providing access to Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations system, along with the SynXis Booking Engine, Digital Experience, and Voice Agent solutions, among its five global collections to help its member hoteliers control all reservations in real-time from one scalable platform while increasing geographic reach, boosting booking conversions, and enhancing the guest experience.

"Preferred Hotels & Resorts is a marquee customer for Sabre Hospitality, representing some of the best hotel brands in the world," said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Our long-standing relationship with Preferred is a testament Sabre's commitment to customer partnership, innovative technology and our demonstrated leadership in the hospitality industry."

"We're delighted to announce our continued relationship with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, which is testament to the confidence that Preferred has in Sabre and affirms our long-lasting partnership," said Ben Alves, vice president & general manager – Americas of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "As the travel industry continues to navigate the current industry conditions and move toward recovery, we are committed to continuing to find new areas where Sabre solutions can support the growth and expansion goals of this important customer."

SynXis Central Reservations allows hoteliers to distribute rates and inventory to 400 online channels across the world, including all major GDS systems, as well as hundreds of online travel agencies (OTAs), metasearch engines and call centres. Meanwhile the SynXis Booking Engine offers built-in dynamic personalization along with a full suite of digital services to increase consumer engagement and convert browsers to bookings. Channel Connect further simplifies and automates distribution, maximising exposure to local, regional and global markets while SynXis Voice Agent offers advanced tools to deliver a personalized experience through guest recognition, facilitating the creation of tailored packages and providing further opportunities for increased revenue per transaction.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.Sabre.com.

