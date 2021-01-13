T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2020

PR Newswire
BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021
BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.47 trillion as of December 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.0 billion in December 2020, and $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. This brings total client transfers for 2020 to $13.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion in December, $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter, and $8.6 billion in 2020, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts.
The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
12/31/2020
11/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
498
$
481
$
442
$
407
Fixed income, including money market
79
79
78
74
Multi-asset(b)
217
211
196
202
794
771
716
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
397
380
344
292
Fixed income, including money market
89
88
83
74
Multi-asset(b)
190
181
167
158
676
649
594
524
Total assets under management
$
1,470
$
1,420
$
1,310
$
1,207
Target date retirement products
$
332
$
320
$
297
$
292
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
12/31/2020
11/30/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
661
$
640
$
587
$
553
Fixed income, including money market
133
131
129
130
794
771
716
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
546
523
473
412
Fixed income, including money market
130
126
121
112
676
649
594
524
Total assets under management
$
1,470
$
1,420
$
1,310
$
1,207
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
