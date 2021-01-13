Compex Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Record Retrieval Solutions to Insurers

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc, the nation's leading record retrieval and record insights company, announced today that Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) has welcomed the firm into its Partner Ecosystem program. Compex's solution is now seamlessly integrated with the Duck Creek Platform, providing an end-to-end digital process that supports the shift to lower-touch claims, reducing the time it takes to obtain and summarize any type of records required on a claim. Duck Creek customers now have access to Compex's capabilities through a Product Integration available on Duck Creek's Content Exchange.

"Compex is proud to partner with Duck Creek to provide an innovative solution that will drive efficiency and effectiveness for insurance companies," said Paul Boroditsch, CEO of Compex Legal Services. "Our objective is to make life easier for adjusters, allowing them to focus on settling claims by reducing the time and effort required to resolve them."

The Compex integration with the Duck Creek Platform enables adjusters to easily and securely:

Order records faster with claim information automatically pre-populated

View real-time status and communicate with customer service reps

Receive records and films securely into their claim file or document management platform

View films with Compex's built-in DICOM Viewer

Add chronological reorganization and summaries

Send records and films to law firms, Authentic4D, IMEs, and other third parties

Add Authentic4D to a request with pre-populated claim information built into the Compex order form

"Compex has a partnership-driven approach to customize solution plans for our joint customers and identify and resolve pain points, which adds significant value for the insurers we work with," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, and Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "Every aspect of requesting and receiving records is faster and easier with Compex's solution, powered by sophisticated processes, powerful technologies, and customizable preferences, and Duck Creek is excited to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem."

About Compex:

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers. To learn more about Compex visit www.compexlegal.com .

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite . All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand , the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

