Energy Bill Assistance Available for Mon Power and Potomac Edison Customers in West Virginia Through WV Department of Health and Human Resources

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:FE +1.33%

Customers may be eligible for assistance with winter heating bills

PR Newswire

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 13, 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), are urging West Virginia customers who need assistance in paying home heating bills to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) by 5 p.m. January 29.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced that applications for LIEAP will be accepted until the close of business on January 29, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for heating costs. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant's annual income being at or below 60 percent of the West Virginia State Median Income.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are:

Household Size

Gross Monthly Income Limit

1

$1,931

2

$2,525

3

$3,119

4

$3,713

5

$4,307

6

$4,901

7

$5,495

8

$6,089

9

$6,683

10

$7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications are available at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant's county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and inhibit processing the application.

Mon Power serves about 385,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 270,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

