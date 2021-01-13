Almost 39% of Americans Say They Reduced or Eliminated Insurance Coverage in 2020 According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic, unemployment rates skyrocketed in 2020 to astounding levels forcing many Americans to struggle to make ends meet. As a result, when looking to cut costs although 26% said that insurance would never be trimmed from their budgets, others had no choice but to cut or eliminate insurance coverage altogether.

ValuePenguin's most recent survey found that almost 39% of Americans had to reduce or eliminate insurance costs to help them save money or because they found themselves unemployed.

Key findings:

View full report: Americans Cut Insurance Coverage

