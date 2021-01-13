Anthony Eames Elected To US SIF Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), today announced that Anthony Eames, Calvert's Director of Responsible Investment Strategy, has been elected to the board of directors of US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. Mr. Eames also will serve on board of the US SIF Foundation. US SIF's 13-member board of directors provides strategic guidance to advance sustainable and impact investing across all asset classes.

"US SIF's mission of advancing responsible investing while generating positive environmental and social impacts aligns closely with Calvert's mission," said John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calvert, "I'm confident in Anthony's ability to support US SIF's critical work in educating financial professionals and activating ESG investing to ensure its continued growth."

As Director of Responsible Investment Strategy, Mr. Eames is responsible for Calvert's suite of strategies focused on responsible investing, encompassing actively and passively managed U.S. and international equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and multi-asset strategies. He has been affiliated with Calvert and its predecessor, Calvert Investment Management, since 1995. Mr. Eames earned a B.A. from Wittenberg University.

Mr. Eames is joined on the US SIF board by newly elected or appointed board members Kimberly Griego-Kiel, Chief Executive Officer, Horizons Sustainable Financial Services; Ebony Perkins, Manager, Investor and Community Relations, Self-Help Credit Union; Stephanie Cohn Rupp, Chief Executive Officer, Veris Wealth Partners and Mamadou-Abou Sarr, President, V-Square Quantitative Management. Diederik Timmer, Executive Vice President, Sustainalytics, was elected to a second term and also re-elected as board chair. A full list of the US SIF board of directors can be found at ussif.org/board.

"We greatly appreciate our members who offer up their time and expertise to make this organization stronger," said Lisa Woll, chief executive officer of US SIF. "I am thrilled to welcome Anthony, Kimberly, Ebony, Stephanie and Mamadou to the board and to continue to work with Diederik as board chair."

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $26.2 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com.

About US SIF and the US SIF Foundation

US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment is the leading voice advancing sustainable and impact investing across all asset classes. Its mission is to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and the generation of positive social and environmental impacts. US SIF members include investment management and advisory firms, mutual fund companies, asset owners, research firms, financial planners and advisors, community investing organizations and nonprofit associations.

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that undertakes educational and research activities to advance the mission of US SIF.

