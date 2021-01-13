Rachael Sampson Named Director of Key4Women

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank has named Rachael Sampson as Senior Vice President, Director of Key4Women. Sampson will lead a nationwide network to promote and support women business owners and clients toward growth. Sampson, who has been with KeyBank for 15 years, previously served as relationship manager, Commercial Banking, for KeyBank's Cincinnati Market.

"Rachael understands the importance of what it means to be a relationship-driven bank and how we can work with our clients to empower them," said Tony Amador, leader of KeyBank's Consumer Healthcare and Alternative Channel. "She's going to bring that vision and skill set to Key4Women as we grow this network and find new ways to help women-owned businesses during these challenging times."

Sampson's experience has prepared her for the challenges women business owners are facing with the pandemic. Key4Women's Confidence Survey finds the pandemic has created an incredible amount of strain for women business owners. In two years, the survey has found a 22% drop among respondents who say they are confident in their personal finances and in the future, along with a 23% drop among those owners regarding the confidence in the financial health of their business. One in three women now have low optimism they will achieve their business goals in the next year.

"Key4Women is an avenue of growth and advice for so many women business owners and leaders. As a relationship-based bank, we want to be a partner in helping our clients use every tool possible, while knowing exactly what best fits their business and goals," said Sampson, who has nearly 20 years of banking experience, ranging from commercial banking to loan operations management, compliance and credit.

Spurred by research and insights that women-owned businesses had characteristics and challenges unique from their male counterparts, especially relative to accessing capital and using credit, Key4Women launched in 2005. The complimentary program provides women business owners and leaders with committed advisors to help guide them on their financial journeys, networking events and educational opportunities, research and resources, and access to capital.

"When I joined KeyBank 15 years ago, Key4Women was less than a year old. While the complimentary program has grown exponentially, helping to generate more than $12 billion in loans granted to women-owned business since then, our goal remains consistent—to advocate, connect and empower women-owned businesses and leaders so they can thrive. I know we can keep that momentum going, no matter what we face," said Sampson.

Sampson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Thomas More University and is a Master of Business Administration candidate from the University of Cincinnati.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.5 billion at September 30, 2020.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. CFMA#200112-938324

