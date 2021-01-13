Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Sterling Bancorp, SSgA SPDR Biotech, HP Inc

Investment company Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells Sterling Bancorp, SSgA SPDR Biotech, HP Inc, Incyte Corp, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIL, NEE, BHK, TXN, HPE, EGF, LMT, NZF, BX, MUI, BLK, HYT, LLY, BAC, SO, SHAK, SLG, SNAP, VOOV, VGK, SPYV, O, PKG, MRNA, DUK, DPZ, ET,

BIL, NEE, BHK, TXN, HPE, EGF, LMT, NZF, BX, MUI, BLK, HYT, LLY, BAC, SO, SHAK, SLG, SNAP, VOOV, VGK, SPYV, O, PKG, MRNA, DUK, DPZ, ET, Added Positions: XLY, IYJ, XLP, XLK, AGNC, PSK, DIA, VZ, XLF, XLE, QQQ, XLV, JPM, PG, PFE, ODFL, UNP, MSFT, IVV, DIS, IBB, PGX, DOW, ENB, UPS, QCOM, PEP, NKE, MRK, JNJ, ICE, ITW, CSCO, WSM, WMT, SBUX, NOC, IBM, INTC, HON, KYN, VIG,

XLY, IYJ, XLP, XLK, AGNC, PSK, DIA, VZ, XLF, XLE, QQQ, XLV, JPM, PG, PFE, ODFL, UNP, MSFT, IVV, DIS, IBB, PGX, DOW, ENB, UPS, QCOM, PEP, NKE, MRK, JNJ, ICE, ITW, CSCO, WSM, WMT, SBUX, NOC, IBM, INTC, HON, KYN, VIG, Reduced Positions: XBI, CVX, DNP, PFF, DVY, DE, SDY, VYM, MO, SPHD, KR, T, BDJ, BTZ, GLAD, JPS, QQQX, BXMX, DIAX, EOS, COP, BCX, AZN, APO, VOO, ZTR, AB, WDC, NYCB, NGG, USA, GAB, XOM, CNP, BTI, BA, CII, BCE,

XBI, CVX, DNP, PFF, DVY, DE, SDY, VYM, MO, SPHD, KR, T, BDJ, BTZ, GLAD, JPS, QQQX, BXMX, DIAX, EOS, COP, BCX, AZN, APO, VOO, ZTR, AB, WDC, NYCB, NGG, USA, GAB, XOM, CNP, BTI, BA, CII, BCE, Sold Out: STL, HPQ, INCY, IP, NFJ,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 415,957 shares, 44.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 66,902 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,908 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 149,386 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,474 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 49,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.333300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 596.60%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $130.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 85.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $11.16 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.63.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.35.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 61.77%. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC still held 2,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.33%. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.071800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC still held 8,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 91.77%. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC still held 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 30.66%. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC still held 3,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.57%. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC still held 12,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.