Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Garmin, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

Investment company Radnor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc, Texas Pacific Land Trust, Evercore Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Garmin, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, CVS Health Corp, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 945,469 shares, 21.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.09% 3M Co (MMM) - 66,573 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 77,800 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,130 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.08% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 201,157 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The purchase prices were between $371.85 and $593.3, with an estimated average price of $468.8. The stock is now traded at around $619.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.73. The stock is now traded at around $118.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 945,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $347.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $368.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $29.63 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $35.81.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CytoSorbents Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.37.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.08%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.9%. Radnor Capital Management, LLC still held 42,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.