LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: IWP -0.19%

Austin, TX, based Investment company LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbj+family+wealth+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 152,175 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 198,355 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 167,702 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.98%
  4. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 139,648 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP) - 180,916 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 167,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.. Also check out:

