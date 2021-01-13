Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Global Retirement Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Retirement Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Global Retirement Partners, LLC owns 1629 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 519,323 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 80,981 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,518 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,174 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 185,352 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.246300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.317700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 80,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11818.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 352,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.720600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.