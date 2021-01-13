Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Global Retirement Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Retirement Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Global Retirement Partners, LLC owns 1629 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PTLC, AOD, IYM, RA, GHY, EHI, AVK, AWP, BE, NHF, JGH, GSIE, ARDC, OTRK, JEF, MBI, NLOK, FAM, FEO, VIA, EXPI, 50AA, ETSY, BLD, UTZ, RKT, PLTR, CHIQ, FNDE, GEM, PTH, VONG, AGCO, ACH, ATO, AX, CPB, CIG, CNX, DHT, ENS, FCF, FMS, FCEL, GGB, GIL, ALT, KIM, KFY, LAKE, LEG, MPW, MTD, MYE, NCR, NVR, NBIX, PHI, AVNT, RRC, SRGA, SLP, SON, SHO, TTEK, VNO, WSO, WHR, WIT, IDEX, DSU, HQH, USA, RVT, EMF, BIF, BTO, MQY, ZTR, EVV, JDD, EMD, UTF, PHD, IGD, FOF, SPR, EOD, LLNW, BEP, VFF, TSPA, 0AJ, SGT, H, BEEM, THTX, GDOT, BCX, R2RC, NID, FEI, HASI, ISEE, SABR, W02A, LNTH, NBEV, BST, APHA, BVXV, PRPL, AZD, AZRE, CRSP, GTHX, APPN, MBIO, KRYS, NSCO, BWB, TLRY, JG, PDD, KLDO, AVTR, CCC, CHNG, SBE, SI, DNK, ONEM, LMND, VERX, DCT, DFHT, GDRX, FSR, ARKW, BAB, BOTZ, CIBR, DIV, EMLP, FXA, IBUY, IGLB, IQLT, IUSB, IYK, JETS, LEMB, LIT, MNA, REM, RODM, SOXX, XRT, XSW,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SPY, BND, DVY, IVW, IVV, TSLA, IWM, IWF, IEFA, VTI, AAPL, VEA, PYPL, IJR, PGX, AMZN, GSLC, WTBA, BOND, MBB, FTSM, IEMG, AVGO, NOW, MINT, XOM, GE, WMT, DIS, ADBE, AMD, JPM, NFLX, BX, ABBV, EMB, IEF, IYW, QCLN, RDVY, EQIX, TSM, TEL, LULU, BSV, EFAV, SCHD, SPDW, PLD, GOOGL, HD, ISRG, PG, ROK, ROP, TMO, RTX, ZTS, IGSB, IEI, IJK, SCHG, XLU, T, BA, CTAS, KO, CAG, COST, CMI, NEE, LMT, NVDA, NVS, PEP, QCOM, CRM, TROW, TXN, CRWD, PTON, ARKK, ESGU, FIXD, FTCS, GOVT, IVE, IWD, IWP, PSK, SLV, SRLN, VIG, VMBS, XLI, ADP, BP, BKH, CHRW, CCL, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, DHR, DRI, ETN, FCX, GRMN, GPC, ILMN, MCD, MDT, MRK, SIVB, TTWO, TGT, UPS, VFC, VZ, WPC, WMB, EBAY, APPS, FSD, VEEV, AAL, CGC, JD, W, TDOC, SQ, TWLO, SNOW, DLN, DSI, ESGE, FBND, FDN, FV, GII, IAU, IJJ, IJT, ITB, JKG, JKH, JKK, LMBS, MUB, PSP, PULS, REZ, SCHA, SCHP, SCHR, SCHV, SDY, SMH, SPIB, SPSM, SPTL, TAN, VO, VXF, XBI, XLB, MMM, CB, ASML, ABT, ATVI, ASX, AFL, AMRN, AEP, AXP, AMAT, ACGL, AGO, AN, AZO, BCE, BK, OZK, GOLD, BDX, BMRN, BWA, BSX, BDN, BTI, BRKR, CSGS, CVBF, CAJ, BXMT, CNC, CRL, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CSCO, CTXS, CLH, CMC, STZ, INGR, GLW, CS, CCI, CW, DVA, DEO, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, EA, LLY, ERIC, FDX, PACW, FFBC, FISV, FL, GATX, GD, GIS, GILD, EVRI, HDB, HAS, PEAK, HP, HXL, HOLX, HMC, MTCH, IBM, ITW, BCOR, INFY, JBL, JCI, MDLZ, SR, LRCX, LEN, LAD, LYG, MNKD, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MU, MHK, MS, EGOV, NTAP, NWL, NEM, ES, NOC, OXY, ODFL, OMCL, OKE, OSK, PPG, PH, PENN, PVH, PXD, PLUG, LIN, PHM, QDEL, O, REGN, RIO, RMTI, SBAC, SLB, SWKS, SNE, LUV, SBUX, STE, SYK, SNX, TJX, TER, TEVA, THO, TSEM, TRP, THS, TSN, UAL, UBS, UL, UNP, UBSI, VLO, VRTX, VOD, WPP, WAFD, WSBC, EVRG, WTFC, WYNN, XEL, ZBRA, NEO, TOWN, ET, IFN, HIX, NAD, NEA, PHK, RNP, FCT, POR, QRTEA, CVLT, ICFI, LDOS, SONA, BTZ, ACM, AWK, TDC, FTI, TAK, KL, SLRC, WKHS, FTNT, GNRC, FIBK, LPLA, FLT, VC, HCA, HII, APO, RLJ, CPRI, PFPT, SPLK, PSX, CG, PDI, HTA, FIVE, PANW, PNR, WDAY, NCLH, ICLR, TSC, FPF, SFM, MUSA, RNG, OMF, ALLY, ITCI, OUT, QTNT, FSK, PE, CCS, BABA, ACB, HQY, KEYS, SYNH, STOR, GDDY, KHC, PLNT, NVCR, TEAM, CRON, YUMC, IMOS, INSW, SNAP, BKR, SWCH, DOCU, EQH, SONO, PLAN, DELL, DOW, JMIA, PINS, BYND, FSLY, CTVA, FVRR, HCAT, OPRT, RPRX, DKNG, AAXJ, ANGL, ASHR, BLOK, BLV, IGIB, EEMV, EES, EFG, EFV, EMLC, EWQ, EWT, FIW, FPE, FPX, FVD, GWX, IAI, ICF, IDU, IGV, IHI, IJS, ITA, IWB, IWR, IWV, IXN, IXUS, IYC, IYH, IYR, IYZ, JNK, MCHI, NOBL, PHO, PWV, RING, RJA, RSP, SCHB, SCHZ, SDIV, SHY, SJNK, SLYV, SPLV, SPYV, SUSA, VBK, VGLT, VNQI, VOE, VOT, WOOD, XHB, XLC, XLV, XLY, XME,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, BAC, AJG, GLD, TIP, WFC, VCIT, V, AIG, IUSV, USMV, DG, VCSH, C, MSFT, WBA, VUG, JNJ, QUAL, TFC, AGG, IUSG, QQQ, VOO, LVS, USB, GBIL, TLT, APD, AMGN, BMY, IIPR, CQQQ, GLDM, IJH, VTV, XLK, MO, GM, JKE, XLE, COF, DHI, DPZ, KMB, PFE, SYY, GOOG, BNDX, IBB, JPST, QTEC, AMT, BRK.B, UNH, DAL, KMI, UBER, EFA, FEX, VWO, XMLV, XSD, CI, CL, CREE, DE, ENB, EPD, EXAS, FBNC, GSK, GS, LHX, HIG, INTC, LB, LOW, ORCL, PTEN, TOL, WM, WDC, TRGP, CLVS, FB, SHOP, WORK, ACWV, AGZ, BSCL, BSCM, CWB, DIA, EEM, EWJ, EWL, EWY, FLOT, FLRN, FXI, FXL, HYEM, HYG, IWN, IWO, LQD, MOAT, MTUM, SCHH, SCHX, SCZ, SH, SHYG, SLYG, SPMD, SPYG, SRVR, TOTL, USHY, USO, VFH, VHT, VNQ, XAR, AOS, ABB, AEIS, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALL, ACC, AMNB, APH, ANSS, AZN, ADSK, BIDU, SAN, BMO, BAX, BBY, BIO, BHC, BXP, CMS, CVS, CNP, CERN, CIEN, XEC, CINF, CCEP, CTSH, CMP, COP, ED, CUZ, XRAY, DAR, DLR, DUK, EOG, EMN, EIX, EL, EEFT, EXPD, FDS, FE, FLEX, HRB, HAIN, MNST, HE, HST, HUM, INFO, IIVI, TT, ICE, ITRI, KEY, KR, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LII, MGM, SPGI, MET, MCHP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NICE, NDAQ, NYMT, NOK, NSC, NVO, OLN, OTEX, PCAR, PNC, PKG, PTC, PAYX, PKI, PHG, PNW, BKNG, STL, PUK, PRU, DGX, RPM, RJF, RELX, RBC, RGEN, RMD, ROST, RDS.A, RUSHA, SAP, SEIC, STM, SAFM, SHW, SIMO, WPM, TRV, STT, STLD, SRCL, SLF, SU, SNPS, SKT, CUBE, URI, MTN, VTR, WAB, WST, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, PRG, RDS.B, WNS, HIMX, HBI, EDU, AER, IPGP, BR, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, SRNE, RGA, VRSK, KAR, CHTR, QNST, CDXS, LYB, NXPI, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, APTV, ALSN, SRC, BERY, CONE, IQV, COTY, DOC, AMH, QTS, TWTR, CHGG, HLT, ANET, NEP, OCUL, QRVO, SENS, RPD, LITE, SITE, IR, BHF, MFGP, AQUA, EOLS, PRSP, TBIO, NIO, LTHM, TWST, MRNA, CVET, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, LEVI, ZM, CHWY, AMCR, IAA, NVST, REYN, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, BIL, BIV, BKLN, DBEU, DES, DJP, ENZL, EPHE, EPOL, ERUS, EWA, EWG, EWH, EWN, EWU, EWW, EWZ, EZA, FDL, FILL, FIVG, FXO, GDXJ, GXC, HEFA, IAT, ICVT, IDV, IFGL, INDA, IWY, MDY, NEAR, PCEF, PDBC, PXH, QAI, ROBO, RSX, RWR, SCHF, SCHM, SLY, SPEM, SPHD, SPYD, THD, UCO, VCLT, VDE, VLUE, VPL, VPU, VSS, VT, XLF, XLP,
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 519,323 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 80,981 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,518 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,174 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 185,352 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.246300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.317700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 80,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11818.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 352,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.720600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.
