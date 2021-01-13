  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: IWP -0.19% SCHO +0%

Investment company Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $857 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 942,619 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 494,677 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 687,738 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 813,701 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 628,590 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 599,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.363800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.



