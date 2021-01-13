Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $857 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 942,619 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 494,677 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 687,738 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 813,701 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 628,590 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 599,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.363800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying