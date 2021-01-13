Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Investment company Ellenbecker Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Badger Meter Inc, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2020Q4, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 65 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMI, BMY, USB, GOOGL, PFE,

BMI, BMY, USB, GOOGL, PFE, Added Positions: IVV, VB, USRT, VEA, TIP, SPY, VWO, IVW, BND, MSFT, AMZN, HYG, WEC, JNJ, HD, VTI, PG, TSLA, LOW, SNV, HON, CVX, MMM,

IVV, VB, USRT, VEA, TIP, SPY, VWO, IVW, BND, MSFT, AMZN, HYG, WEC, JNJ, HD, VTI, PG, TSLA, LOW, SNV, HON, CVX, MMM, Reduced Positions: IWF, VO, IWD, AGG, VEU, IJR, IGIB, BSV, SDY, AAPL, IWR, T, IDV, BRK.B, PEP, MDLZ, IWM, FIS, XOM, VBR, MO, DIS, MCD, AMGN,

IWF, VO, IWD, AGG, VEU, IJR, IGIB, BSV, SDY, AAPL, IWR, T, IDV, BRK.B, PEP, MDLZ, IWM, FIS, XOM, VBR, MO, DIS, MCD, AMGN, Sold Out: VNQ,

For the details of Ellenbecker Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellenbecker+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,194 shares, 31.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.51% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 239,747 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 128,831 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.50% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 93,224 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.28% BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 340,555 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.23%

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.986800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.72 and $94.37, with an estimated average price of $80.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1749.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 128,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 340,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.