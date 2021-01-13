OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, The Home Depot Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, AbbVie Inc

Investment company OneAscent Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, The Home Depot Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, sells Mastercard Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, AbbVie Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Financial Services LLC. As of 2020Q4, OneAscent Financial Services LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 592,374 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 336,289 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,102 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,654 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 56,035 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 56,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $277.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 159.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 153.07%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.283000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 113.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 138.22%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $419.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 106.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.