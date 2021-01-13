Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000

Investment company Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Microsoft Corp, Altria Group Inc, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Short MSCI EAFE, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as. As of 2020Q4, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as owns 219 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,469 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 279,607 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,196 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 20,095 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 126,819 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $93.9 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $110.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15. The stock is now traded at around $361.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 189.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 358,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 294.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 163.80%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 204.73%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 232.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $217.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE. The sale prices were between $20.24 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $12.88 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.