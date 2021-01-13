Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Autodesk Inc, Cognex Corp, Trex Co Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, AbbVie Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Norwell, MA, based Investment company Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, Cognex Corp, Trex Co Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, AbbVie Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. owns 247 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CGNX, TREX, LULU, CMA, DVN, NCLH, IVZ, TPR, UA, DISCA, ISRG, EMN, TFC, NOW, MOS, CAT, HUM, EWG, AA, AAP, MGPI, ASGN, PDCO, BECN, AZPN, BGS, JACK, PLMR, THO, NIO, NSC, TER, MXIM, FLS, NTES, MKTX, IVV, IWB,

CGNX, TREX, LULU, CMA, DVN, NCLH, IVZ, TPR, UA, DISCA, ISRG, EMN, TFC, NOW, MOS, CAT, HUM, EWG, AA, AAP, MGPI, ASGN, PDCO, BECN, AZPN, BGS, JACK, PLMR, THO, NIO, NSC, TER, MXIM, FLS, NTES, MKTX, IVV, IWB, Added Positions: ADSK, UNP, ROK, VRSK, EA, SPY, ADBE, SEE, GPS, XLI, ICE, XLY, BKI, GLOB, FB, NVDA, XLC, LOW, BF.B, EFA, MMC, TROW, WST, EWN, AAPL, TEAM, EIS, ENZL, EWL, EWY, IVW, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, ATVI, BABA, ICLR, DHR, WMT, GWW, AZN, BIDU, SIVB, STM, SINA, PHG, NEM, NICE, CP, FMC,

ADSK, UNP, ROK, VRSK, EA, SPY, ADBE, SEE, GPS, XLI, ICE, XLY, BKI, GLOB, FB, NVDA, XLC, LOW, BF.B, EFA, MMC, TROW, WST, EWN, AAPL, TEAM, EIS, ENZL, EWL, EWY, IVW, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, ATVI, BABA, ICLR, DHR, WMT, GWW, AZN, BIDU, SIVB, STM, SINA, PHG, NEM, NICE, CP, FMC, Reduced Positions: ABBV, ZBRA, AMD, GPN, SNPS, XLP, SBAC, PYPL, XLV, LQD, AMGN, ROL, QRVO, MSCI, CMG, MCO, ROP, DECK, QQQ, NDAQ, SHW, CPRT, MDY, CDNS, XLE, FAST, V, AJG, VAR, ABC, URI, TECH, STE, OLLI, SWKS, CRM, XEL, ANSS, RMD, MA, HBI, KHC, AMT, ALXN, ALGN, KEYS, ENV, HZNP, GWRE, PAYC, GRUB, NWS, ITW, A, CENT, CTSH, CAG, DRE, ECL, EL, ALB, CHRW, HAIN, HD, INFO, BBY, IDCC, KLAC, KSU, KR, LRCX, LB, XLF, BWA, SCHX, ARE, IWM, XLU, SCL, FOCS, RMBS, CWST, DVA, FICO, MAS, NDSN, ODFL, PZZA, QCOM, AMED, BLK, SMG, SHYF, AWK, CDNA, DG, GNRC, PRLB,

ABBV, ZBRA, AMD, GPN, SNPS, XLP, SBAC, PYPL, XLV, LQD, AMGN, ROL, QRVO, MSCI, CMG, MCO, ROP, DECK, QQQ, NDAQ, SHW, CPRT, MDY, CDNS, XLE, FAST, V, AJG, VAR, ABC, URI, TECH, STE, OLLI, SWKS, CRM, XEL, ANSS, RMD, MA, HBI, KHC, AMT, ALXN, ALGN, KEYS, ENV, HZNP, GWRE, PAYC, GRUB, NWS, ITW, A, CENT, CTSH, CAG, DRE, ECL, EL, ALB, CHRW, HAIN, HD, INFO, BBY, IDCC, KLAC, KSU, KR, LRCX, LB, XLF, BWA, SCHX, ARE, IWM, XLU, SCL, FOCS, RMBS, CWST, DVA, FICO, MAS, NDSN, ODFL, PZZA, QCOM, AMED, BLK, SMG, SHYF, AWK, CDNA, DG, GNRC, PRLB, Sold Out: KMB, LMT, FIS, MDLZ, CPB, CAH, MU, WLTW, EFX, PRGO, K, TFX, LDOS, FFIV, DISH, CNC, FTNT, EWQ, BDX, LXP, INGR, SWCH, FIT, PETS, EXPO, FSS, NKTR, NBIX, WTRG, SAP, BX, TAK, CVS, VTV, F, JNJ, SPLK,

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 49,699 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 27,761 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,068 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 35,994 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,361 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.41 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $72.94. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 77,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $76.67. The stock is now traded at around $92.364900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 70,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $353.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 13,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 1706.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $317.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 22,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 2934.97%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 26,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 1278.07%. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 22,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 1436.20%. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 777.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $136.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 38,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1078.26%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03.