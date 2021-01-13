Pinnacle Bank Buys Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Atmos Energy Corp

Investment company Pinnacle Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Atmos Energy Corp, Progressive Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Bank owns 644 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, PML, VDE, SIVR, MS, PE, SPEM, SHOP, VIS, CTR, HWM, INGR, SPHB, EWY, TYL,

IUSB, PML, VDE, SIVR, MS, PE, SPEM, SHOP, VIS, CTR, HWM, INGR, SPHB, EWY, TYL, Added Positions: UNP, IJJ, VCSH, IVW, VLUE, FTSM, BND, BRK.B, IJK, SUB, EFAV, SCHP, LMBS, GLD, SLV, JPST, VYM, VTV, SDOG, DVYE, EEMV, DVY, KRE, SCHD, XLE, VIG, VB, XMLV, ICF, MGV, VXF, IWP, IJS, GOVT, SCHG, SCHV, VEA, VO, VZ, T, ABC, AZO, BLL, BIIB, CME, CAT, CAG, GIS, HON, IBM, AGG, IWS, IWM, IDU, IYF, IJT, MUB, USMV, IEMG, JPM, LW, LMT, MRK, SCHW, SCHF, SCHO, XLB, TDOC, MMM, TRV, VXUS, VCIT, VOO, VBR, VTI, INFO, LYB, ATVI, AMGN, WRB, CI, COG, CNC, CNP, HYLB, ECL, FEN, GSLC, PDBC, EPP, ITOT, IXC, EMB, HYG, MBB, PFF, IEFA, KWEB, MCK, MHK, NFLX, NOC, RNG, SPGI, SPDW, MDYG, SPLG, KOMP, SLB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, NOW, SBUX, TGT, TMO, TDG, BIV, BSV, VSS, VGIT, VV, XYL, CCEP,

UNP, IJJ, VCSH, IVW, VLUE, FTSM, BND, BRK.B, IJK, SUB, EFAV, SCHP, LMBS, GLD, SLV, JPST, VYM, VTV, SDOG, DVYE, EEMV, DVY, KRE, SCHD, XLE, VIG, VB, XMLV, ICF, MGV, VXF, IWP, IJS, GOVT, SCHG, SCHV, VEA, VO, VZ, T, ABC, AZO, BLL, BIIB, CME, CAT, CAG, GIS, HON, IBM, AGG, IWS, IWM, IDU, IYF, IJT, MUB, USMV, IEMG, JPM, LW, LMT, MRK, SCHW, SCHF, SCHO, XLB, TDOC, MMM, TRV, VXUS, VCIT, VOO, VBR, VTI, INFO, LYB, ATVI, AMGN, WRB, CI, COG, CNC, CNP, HYLB, ECL, FEN, GSLC, PDBC, EPP, ITOT, IXC, EMB, HYG, MBB, PFF, IEFA, KWEB, MCK, MHK, NFLX, NOC, RNG, SPGI, SPDW, MDYG, SPLG, KOMP, SLB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, NOW, SBUX, TGT, TMO, TDG, BIV, BSV, VSS, VGIT, VV, XYL, CCEP, Reduced Positions: VNQ, INTC, AAPL, IWF, IJH, GOOGL, XLU, EFA, FLOT, PGR, HD, SPLK, BDX, BAC, ATO, AMZN, JNJ, MPC, NWL, NEAR, XLK, ORCL, PPG, PYPL, PFE, RWX, TOTL, ABBV, SO, VUG, WMT, WRI, WFC, ACN, MDT, ABT, CSCO, ALB, EA, EHC, GILD, EEM, IEF, WELL, ASIX, ADBE, WM, CERN, ATI, BP, GOLD, VLO, TXN, BKI, BA, AVGO, EFV, CRM, SLYV, CLX, FBND, F, OKE, IGSB,

VNQ, INTC, AAPL, IWF, IJH, GOOGL, XLU, EFA, FLOT, PGR, HD, SPLK, BDX, BAC, ATO, AMZN, JNJ, MPC, NWL, NEAR, XLK, ORCL, PPG, PYPL, PFE, RWX, TOTL, ABBV, SO, VUG, WMT, WRI, WFC, ACN, MDT, ABT, CSCO, ALB, EA, EHC, GILD, EEM, IEF, WELL, ASIX, ADBE, WM, CERN, ATI, BP, GOLD, VLO, TXN, BKI, BA, AVGO, EFV, CRM, SLYV, CLX, FBND, F, OKE, IGSB, Sold Out: ILMN, FL, LEA, CWB, FDN, IXN, SOXX, TLH, TOK, CRCQQ, VNT, SHY, TLT,

For the details of Pinnacle Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 42 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,565 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,849 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 22,653 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.65% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 10,792 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1187.024100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 160.65%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 22,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3800.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.036700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $83.6, with an estimated average price of $79.18.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47.