Pinnacle Bank Buys Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Atmos Energy Corp

January 13, 2021 | About: UNP -0.82% IJJ -0.53% VCSH +0.1% IVW +0.63% VLUE +0.42% FTSM -0.01% IUSB +0.31% PML +0.07% VDE -0.35% SHOP -0.13% VIS -0.6% S +0%

Investment company Pinnacle Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Intel Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Atmos Energy Corp, Progressive Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Bank owns 644 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Bank
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 42 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,565 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,849 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 22,653 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.65%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 10,792 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1187.024100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 160.65%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 22,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3800.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.036700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.

Sold Out: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $83.6, with an estimated average price of $79.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Bank. Also check out:

