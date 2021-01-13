Fruth Investment Management Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Viatris Inc, Comerica Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Noble Energy Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Viatris Inc, Comerica Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Caleres Inc, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Noble Energy Inc, LENSAR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Fruth Investment Management owns 207 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 86,049 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,552 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 23,281 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Linde PLC (LIN) - 31,098 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 22,795 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in TimkenSteel Corp by 142.43%. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in LENSAR Inc. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $8.57.