Stone House Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Tesla Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Stone House Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Tesla Inc, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone House Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stone House Investment Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, FDIS, SPXS,

TSLA, FDIS, SPXS, Added Positions: ESGU, LQD, ESGE, PG, BOND, IGSB, IVE, SHYG, USMV, IHI, TLT, AMZN,

ESGU, LQD, ESGE, PG, BOND, IGSB, IVE, SHYG, USMV, IHI, TLT, AMZN, Reduced Positions: IVV, GOVT, ACWX, AGG, IJR, IVW, IEFA, SHV, MBB, EFG, PFIS, AAPL, PFE, ITOT, LGLV, VIG,

IVV, GOVT, ACWX, AGG, IJR, IVW, IEFA, SHV, MBB, EFG, PFIS, AAPL, PFE, ITOT, LGLV, VIG, Sold Out: SPY, IXUS, IYG, IJK, SPXL, UPRO,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,200 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.7% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 194,566 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 239,258 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 122,999 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 84,402 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.720600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.068900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 239,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 84,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13.