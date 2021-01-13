M. Kraus & Co Buys Linde PLC, Otis Worldwide Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company M. Kraus & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Otis Worldwide Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Paychex Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2020Q4, M. Kraus & Co owns 55 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIN, HON, PAYX, KMB, UPS, BIP, D, SYK, TSLA,

LIN, HON, PAYX, KMB, UPS, BIP, D, SYK, TSLA, Added Positions: OTIS, JNJ, MSFT, MDLZ, MMM, ROK, VZ, PG, RTX, ECL, KO, CVX, ENB, HD, MRK,

OTIS, JNJ, MSFT, MDLZ, MMM, ROK, VZ, PG, RTX, ECL, KO, CVX, ENB, HD, MRK, Reduced Positions: COP, ABBV, DCI, IBM, JPM, MCD,

COP, ABBV, DCI, IBM, JPM, MCD, Sold Out: SPY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,590 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,800 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,608 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 135,303 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 54,218 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 12,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.