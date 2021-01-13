  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Chevron Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: VCSH +0.1% CMCSA +0% IYW +0.55% XBI -0.06% FRBK -3.25% FB +0.16% URBN -2.75% IGIB +0.34% DGRO +0.28% JNJ -0.05% IEUR -0.23%

Investment company Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Chevron Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conservest+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.
  1. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 232,094 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 238,380 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 549,979 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 824,453 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
  5. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 531,873 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 199,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 383.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 267.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 71.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc by 114.39%. The purchase prices were between $2.07 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)