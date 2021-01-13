Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Chevron Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Urban Outfitters Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Chevron Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: URBN, IGIB, DGRO, JNJ, IEUR,

URBN, IGIB, DGRO, JNJ, IEUR, Added Positions: VCSH, AGG, CMCSA, XLP, EMB, XLV, IYW, XBI, CGW, VYM, FRBK, IJR, GLD, EZU, FB, GOOGL, IJH, AAPL, VDC, VWOB, BABA, BRK.B,

VCSH, AGG, CMCSA, XLP, EMB, XLV, IYW, XBI, CGW, VYM, FRBK, IJR, GLD, EZU, FB, GOOGL, IJH, AAPL, VDC, VWOB, BABA, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: CWB, SPY, DIA, QQQ, RSP, CVX, VNQ, XOM, IWV, VFC, JNK, HEZU, HEDJ, IYK, DFE, IWM, EEMV, GMED, SDY, INTC, VEA, COP, DWX,

CWB, SPY, DIA, QQQ, RSP, CVX, VNQ, XOM, IWV, VFC, JNK, HEZU, HEDJ, IYK, DFE, IWM, EEMV, GMED, SDY, INTC, VEA, COP, DWX, Sold Out: VNQI, AMGN, MCD, MRK,

BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 232,094 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 238,380 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 549,979 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 824,453 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 531,873 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 199,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 383.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 267.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 71.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc by 114.39%. The purchase prices were between $2.07 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.