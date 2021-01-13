Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Roche Holding AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Bath, ME, based Investment company Bath Savings Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells General Dynamics Corp, Roche Holding AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Rollins Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 150 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT, BND, VUG, VXUS, NOC, VIG, GNRC, GLD, VOO, VEA, VTI, VNQ, VXF, TIP, IJH, VCLT, EFA, BIV, VWO, VYM, CMCSA, IWM, IJR, BSV, DUK, DD,

VCSH, VCIT, BND, VUG, VXUS, NOC, VIG, GNRC, GLD, VOO, VEA, VTI, VNQ, VXF, TIP, IJH, VCLT, EFA, BIV, VWO, VYM, CMCSA, IWM, IJR, BSV, DUK, DD, Added Positions: MSFT, SYK, NKE, ADP, ABT, BF.B, ECL, PEP, SYY, ISRG, CL, EQIX, PSK, SBUX, RTX, COST, VZ, SHW, DG, QCOM, ITW, ABBV, HEI, NEE, AMZN, EW, DIS, VTV, ADBE, LOW, V, INTC, CARR, WSO, PAYX, OTIS, PG, PFE, ORLY, MCD, JNJ, FDX, CTAS, MMM, TGT, TSCO, JPM, FB, IBM, PYPL, DE, CSCO,

MSFT, SYK, NKE, ADP, ABT, BF.B, ECL, PEP, SYY, ISRG, CL, EQIX, PSK, SBUX, RTX, COST, VZ, SHW, DG, QCOM, ITW, ABBV, HEI, NEE, AMZN, EW, DIS, VTV, ADBE, LOW, V, INTC, CARR, WSO, PAYX, OTIS, PG, PFE, ORLY, MCD, JNJ, FDX, CTAS, MMM, TGT, TSCO, JPM, FB, IBM, PYPL, DE, CSCO, Reduced Positions: GD, AAPL, BDX, XOM, GOOGL, BRK.B, ROL, IDXX, WEX, D, LMT, HON, LLY, BMY, T, USB, MO, VFC, WMT, ROST, ULTA, PM, MRK, ILMN, HSY, EL, BA, BCPC, NFLX, ORCL, SO, CVX, CAT, WBA, ATO, GOOG,

GD, AAPL, BDX, XOM, GOOGL, BRK.B, ROL, IDXX, WEX, D, LMT, HON, LLY, BMY, T, USB, MO, VFC, WMT, ROST, ULTA, PM, MRK, ILMN, HSY, EL, BA, BCPC, NFLX, ORCL, SO, CVX, CAT, WBA, ATO, GOOG, Sold Out: RHHBY, UNH,

For the details of Bath Savings Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bath+savings+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 372,044 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 104,806 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Nike Inc (NKE) - 224,111 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 359,139 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 417,026 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 359,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 91,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 55,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.686600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 92,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 39.63%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $812.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.43.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.