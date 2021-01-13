DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Fleetcor Technologies Inc, DISH Network Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Merck Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company DAVENPORT & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fleetcor Technologies Inc, DISH Network Corp, Newmont Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Cannae Holdings Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Merck Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2020Q4, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 752 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,305,468 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% Markel Corp (MKL) - 277,077 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,146,937 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,301,425 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,537,716 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.45. The stock is now traded at around $276.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 265,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $111.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 305,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 217,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.199300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 104,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $25.18 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 87.17%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,708,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 1635.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 835,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 287.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,272,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,906,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 439.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.763400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 615,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 1301.15%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 843,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. The sale prices were between $53.35 and $61.46, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 75.38%. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 197,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41.97%. The sale prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 482,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 68.04%. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 269,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 76.9%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 348,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 98.64%. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $198.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 3,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 74.74%. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. DAVENPORT & Co LLC still held 232,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.