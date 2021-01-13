Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Morgan Stanley, Marvell Technology Group, Sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Investment company Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Morgan Stanley, Marvell Technology Group, General Mills Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Baxter International Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVGO, MS, MRVL, GIS, AEPPZ, T, O, PHM, TECK, CSL, LUNA,

AVGO, MS, MRVL, GIS, AEPPZ, T, O, PHM, TECK, CSL, LUNA, Added Positions: NEM, V, MRK, MSFT, CMCSA, MCD, NEEPP, NEEPP, MDT, PEP, TMO,

NEM, V, MRK, MSFT, CMCSA, MCD, NEEPP, NEEPP, MDT, PEP, TMO, Reduced Positions: PFE, JPM, BLK, AAPL, GOOG, QCOM, ADP, GFF,

PFE, JPM, BLK, AAPL, GOOG, QCOM, ADP, GFF, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, APD, BAX, NOC, NVS, D, INTC, BKH, WFCPL.PFD, SAP,

For the details of Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benson+investment+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,830 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,345 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,815 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,395 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 29,970 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $451.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 56,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 79,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 61,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 68,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 120,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.