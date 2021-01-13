  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:TEAM -1.82%


Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atlassian.com%2F[/url].



Webcast and Conference Call Details





  • When: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).




  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atlassian.com%2F[/url]. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.




  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available via telephone for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in North America, please dial 800-585-8367 (access code 6576384). For international callers, please dial +1-416-621-4642 (access code 6576384).




Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atlassian.com[/url]), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.



About Atlassian



Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 182,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Honeywell, Dropbox, Bank of America, Redfin, Verizon, and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fatlassian.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005724/en/


