Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on February 10, 2021 after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).Date: February 10, 2021Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ETLive Dial in: Domestic (844) 828-0524 | International +1 (647) 689-5146Participant Passcode: 5175667Live webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F[/url].A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:Dial in: Domestic (800) 585-8367 | International + 1 (416) 621-4642Passcode: 5175667The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F.[/url]Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit [url="]www.bloomenergy.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005264/en/