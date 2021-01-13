  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ur-Energy Responds to Market Activity

January 13, 2021 | About: AMEX:URG +24.14% TSX:URE +2.8%

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair & CEO
866-981-4588
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624157/Ur-Energy-Responds-to-Market-Activity

