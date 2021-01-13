Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Webcast and Announces Date for Annual Meeting

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.To access the live webcast with a corresponding slide presentation on February 26, please go to [url="]www.strategiceducation.com[/url] in the [url="]Investor+Relations[/url] section 15 minutes prior to the start time to register. After completion of the webcast, the slide presentation will be posted to [url="]www.strategiceducation.com[/url] in the [url="]Investor+Relations[/url] section. The webcast will also be archived and available at [url="]www.strategiceducation.com[/url] in the [url="]Investor+Relations[/url] section. If unable to join via webcast, investors can participate in the live call on February 26 by dialing (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time.Strategic Education also today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Stockholders of record as of Monday, March 1, 2021, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting will be contained in the Company’s proxy materials, which will be made available to all stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) ([url="]www.strategiceducation.com[/url]) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students all over the globe through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University’s DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

