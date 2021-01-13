  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cabot Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

January 13, 2021



[url="]Cabot+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, February 1, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the first quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcabotog.gcs-web.com%2F[/url]. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcabotog.gcs-web.com%2F[/url].



ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION


Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of [url="]rubber[/url] and [url="]specialty+carbons[/url], [url="]activated+carbon[/url], [url="]inkjet+colorants[/url], [url="]masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds[/url], [url="]fumed+silica[/url], and [url="]aerogel[/url]. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s [url="]website[/url] at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cabotcorp.com[/url].



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005851/en/


