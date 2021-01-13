  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results, Earnings Call

January 13, 2021 | About: FCNCA +0.12%

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

In addition to this announcement, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic:833-654-8257
International:602-585-9869
Conference ID:7488743

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Feb. 8, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 7488743.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:Barbara ThompsonTom Heath
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
919-716-2716919-716-4565
