Xylem to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 4, 2021

January 13, 2021


Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2020 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.



The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID# 6283413) or by visiting [url="]Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+US[/url].



A replay of the briefing will be available on [url="]Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+US[/url] and via telephone from February 4, 2021, 12:00p.m. (ET) until March 5, 2021 at 11:59p.m. (ET).The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (ID # 6283413).



About Xylem



Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at [url="]www.xylem.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005757/en/


