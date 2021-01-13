  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
QS DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation â€“ QS

January 13, 2021 | About: QS -0.6%

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of QuantumScape Corporation (: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=quantumscape-corporation&id=2547 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=quantumscape-corporation&id=2547

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 8, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) the Company’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of the Company’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of the Company’s battery technology. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756

