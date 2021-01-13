  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:ADP

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share payable April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2021.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

