Harborside Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

January 13, 2021 | About: OTCPK:HBORF +4.23% XCNQ:HBOR +7.51%

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, ON, Jan. 13, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, announced that Matt Hawkins, Chairman of Harborside, will participate at the ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, being held on January 14, 2021. Mr. Hawkins is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, "U.S. Retail: What Leadership Looks Like Today and Tomorrow", at 9:40am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website athttp://www.investharborside.com or connect with us onLinkedIn,Facebook, andTwitter.

About Harborside:
Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

