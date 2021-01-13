  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alabama Power Dividends Declared

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:SO +1.67%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-301207811.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


