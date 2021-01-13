David Rolfe Comments on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO ) reported +27% growth in same-store sales ("comps") as the Company's value proposition continues to resonate in the pandemic-affected U.S. We do not expect Tractor Supply to report similarly stellar comps next year and trimmed some of the gains to fund a new position in Progressive. However, we still think the market continues to under-appreciate the long-term benefits that have accrued to the Company. The Company should be able to sustain its new customer base due to investments made both pre-pandemic and post-pandemic which should drive double-digit earnings growth rates at very attractive returns on capital. As such, we continue to maintain Tractor Supply at a full weighting in portfolios.

While the entire market rallied in 2020, despite overwhelmingly negative real-life fundamental performance, our long-term holding Tractor Supply Company had an excellent year both in terms of company fundamentals and stock price performance, with events clearly elucidating why we have been avid supporters of this company for many years. The unique events of 2020 demonstrated two very important attributes of the company: first, and perhaps most importantly, the essential nature of this business to its customer base; and second, the skill of this Company's management team.First of all, 2020 showed, quite literally, what we have said all along: Tractor Supply provides an essential service to its rural and semi-rural customer base. The nature of the business, and the physical locations of its stores – which have been placed in physical proximity to its customers, and in areas that are not served by other large retail competitors – allow the Company to meet crucial customer needs not being provided by anyone else, which includes physical retail and online retail competitors.If, as Tractor Supply retail-bears have been arguing for the best part of 20 years now, Tractor is going to be supplanted by Amazon or by any other online retailer, 2020 would have been the year for this to happen. For a start, if the Company truly was not an "Essential Retailer"– actually certified as such by governments this year – stores would have closed for significant periods. This did not happen, although Tractor Supply did adapt its hours in response to the pandemic. Second, with much of the country hit with stay-at-home orders early in 2020, combined with the public's very sensible aversion to mingling with strangers in the middle of a pandemic, one would expect everyone to be forced into the arms of Amazon and other online retailers...unless, it turns out, Amazon and other online retailers are unable to meet those customers' needs. We have always believed this, and 2020 proved it.We have argued for years that there actually isn't much magic in selling something online. 2020 demonstrated, however, that there definitely is some skill involved in being able to handle sales growth – online or otherwise – profitably and in a capital-efficient manner. While Tractor saw a more than doubling of online sales penetration (still very low as a percentage of total sales) in response to the pandemic in 2020, and while it invested heavily in multiple areas in order to meet this shift in customer demand, it managed to handle the flood of sales that unexpectedly arrived. It also significantly improved profit margins, prudently managed working capital, and thus delivered a massive improvement in cash flows. We present the following table to compare how Tractor Supply managed this year's unexpected windfall in relation to Amazon, for example.Where metrics were available, we compared Tractor to Amazon's most comparable segment, its North America business, which includes its retail business as well as Prime and other subscription revenue. Unfortunately, cash flow data is not available for this segment, so we used Amazon's total company cash flows in the table. We would note that Tractor Supply managed to convert their windfall in sales into more than 4X better profit growth than Amazon's comparable North America business, while also more than doubling operating cash flows and nearly quadrupling free cash flow. Over at Amazon, in a model that is supposed to be geared for scalability, and where it theoretically is supposed to be more capital efficient, considering that it does not have to throw up all of these dinosaur-era physical retail stores in order to generate sales growth, we find the lack of profit and cash flow generation to be fairly astounding, particularly in a period during which customers were driven to them in droves.For those who somehow believe there is something disruptive in Amazon's much-trumpeted move to next-day shipping – only for Prime members, on some stuff, sometimes, but not actually during the time of year you really need it, and not very often at other times, either, in our experience – we would point to Tractor Supply's exceptional execution in meeting customer's needs; over a period of only three weeks during the early chaos during the pandemic, from just 20% of stores offering same-day shipping to ALL stores offering same-day shipping. This, along with similar services offered by large retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, demonstrates another of our long-held beliefs; Amazon isn't getting ahead of these retailers, who all have inventory and people on the ground today in physical proximity to their customer base. By trying (with mixed success) to provide next-day shipping, Amazon is still scrambling to catch up with these retailers' capabilities, all the while sacrificing profits and capital in order to do so.All in all, throughout 2020, we were truly impressed with the execution of Tractor Supply's management team, which smoothly handled all of the pandemic-related challenges, including, conditions in physical stores, managing through a variety of government decrees, adapting store hours, ramping up hiring, significant cleaning/sanitation expense, managing a supply chain that suddenly had to deal with considerably higher demand, and with a different sales mix than usual, plus handling a sudden change in demand for omni-channel services. On top of dealing with these unexpected changes in the short term, management continued (in fact, accelerated) investment for the future, including store expansion, increasing staff hiring and wages, distribution footprint expansion, and technological/online/omnichannel investment, and never missing a beat as they stayed on top of the typical day-to-day quest for operational improvement that has been a hallmark of this company for the past fifteen years.Tractor Supply's stock rallied +50% in 2020, but, considering the entire market rallied in 2020 on a pandemic and a massive recession, we believe a rally in the stock of this company, which actually benefited from the pandemic in 2020 and will continue to benefit into the future, is fully justified. It's also worth pointing out that a significant portion of the market was beating up the stock in late '19/early '20 for somehow being an "oil stock," which was overblown on a variety of fronts. This had left the stock trading at an attractive valuation going into the pandemic, so, even with its eventual rally, the stock still trades at a very favorable valuation, both on an absolute basis and, particularly, in relation to the rest of the market. While the stock took a bit of a break toward the end of last year, as investors began to take profits (as we did, to a small degree, ourselves) and to look for more beaten-up businesses which might have stronger rebounds as the economy hopefully recovers, we expect Tractor Supply to remain a long-term winner.