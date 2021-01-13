  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Asset Planning Services Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells AT&T Inc

January 13, 2021 | About: TWTR +0.38% ATVI +0.58% XLK +0.64% XLE -0.78% XLF -0.06% T -0.49%

Investment company Asset Planning Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Asset Planning Services Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+planning+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,532 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,321 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,590 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,798 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  5. Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 92,128 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 50,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC . Also check out:

1. ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)