Asset Planning Services Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells AT&T Inc

Investment company Asset Planning Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Asset Planning Services Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,532 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,321 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,590 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,798 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 92,128 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 50,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.