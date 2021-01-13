Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Aflac Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Unilever NV, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2020Q4, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1002 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raymond+james+trust+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 750,006 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 386,638 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,004,029 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,107,069 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,511 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $80.68, with an estimated average price of $71.62. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 203,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 220,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8.