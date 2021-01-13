Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Aflac Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Unilever NV, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2020Q4, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1002 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, SXI, STAG, JETS, SVW, NBB, SPYD, XLRE, SPDW, RYAAY, RHI, RGEN, AZD, ORAN, OMCL, NTNX, NDAQ, NIO, MTD, MELI, MAR, MKTX, MSGE, MSM, MKSI, LITE, ANGL, AER, MRVL, DOX, ZBRA, YETI, WYND, FREE, WCC, IVOO, VIOO, SCHG, OLED, TREX, TRU, TTC, TPR, STLD, LFUS, SBCF, SMG, BXP, NVST, EWBC, EXP, DZSI, CREE, COR, CHDN, CHWY, CNQ, CABO, BC, EQH, OZK, BLL, BJ, ATHM, ALLY, AB, ALGN, ARE, ALK, ATSG, ACM, HXL, LNC, LEA, KKR, JLL, REM, SHV, PSJ, IDXX, HFC, HLT, GOLF, HOG, THG, GBIL, FULT, FTNT, FXO, FMC, FLIR, EQC, PBR, VPV,
- Added Positions: SPY, VCSH, IVV, AFL, GIS, IVW, IWM, UNP, IGSB, XLK, AMZN, JPM, VCIT, VXF, BSV, ALL, AVGO, CSX, KO, MUB, UL, ITOT, LQD, IJK, IWN, IYW, MGA, ORCL, DIA, SBUX, TGT, BND, VEU, VOO, V, WBA, TEL, ABBV, ADBE, CSCO, COST, DIS, FB, GPN, QQQ, PGX, TIP, EFA, IWP, IYY, AAXJ, ACWI, DSI, JPST, MA, NEE, NOC, PYPL, PG, CWB, SPSB, SDY, XLE, XLF, XLI, SYK, VUG, ETN, ARKK, ABT, ANSS, ADSK, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, BME, BX, BA, CVS, CNI, CHTR, CVX, C, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, DOV, EOG, EMN, ETY, ECL, EW, EQIX, EXC, FITB, FTCS, GILD, RSP, IQV, SHY, IWS, IJJ, IYJ, IYH, IJS, IJT, IDV, MBB, IGIB, NEAR, QUAL, ESGU, ESGD, KEYS, EL, LEN, LBRDK, MS, NEM, NTRS, DIAX, PPG, PH, PEP, PXD, RIO, ROK, ROP, XLV, XLY, SO, SPLK, SWK, TXN, TOT, TDG, USB, UBER, VFC, VPL, VCR, VGSH, VTEB, VBR, VTV, WMT, WM, WMB, WDAY, TEAM, INFO, MDT, ASML, NXPI, AGCO, AMLP, ATVI, AAP, A, ALB, ALXN, AEP, AMT, APO, ATR, ASH, AVTR, BAX, BBY, BMRN, TECH, BKH, BKI, BL, BGR, BST, APRN, BSX, BAM, BURL, CBRE, CNA, KMX, CWST, CRNC, CERS, CRL, RQI, CL, COO, CSGP, CMI, XRAY, DXCM, DFS, DG, DCI, DUK, EFT, ETJ, EHTH, ET, WTRG, EXPO, FDX, FNF, FXL, FIXD, DFP, FTV, FCPT, FCX, IT, GNRC, GSIE, GEM, GSLC, GWW, GWRE, HAL, HBI, HAS, HEI.A, JKHY, HWM, HBAN, IDA, ILMN, INCY, INGR, ICE, IFF, PDBC, ISRG, VMO, BSCL, BSCM, ACWV, EEM, IXN, IVE, IUSG, USIG, PFF, EFAV, VLUE, ESGE, VNLA, JHML, KRNY, KEY, LCII, USA, LULU, MDU, MRO, MKL, MLM, MASI, MTCH, MKC, MHK, TAP, MCO, MSI, NYCB, NMRK, NEP, NLOK, NUE, NXQ, NXR, NEA, NMZ, NTR, NUV, ORI, OMC, OKE, ISD, PANW, PE, PSX, PINC, PSA, PHM, RPM, O, RELX, RSG, QSR, SBAC, RWX, SPAB, JNK, SHM, CRM, SCHW, SRE, SHW, SITE, SNN, SJM, SNA, STOR, SYF, TJX, TMUS, THQ, TFX, TMO, TD, TRV, TWLO, TWTR, UNIT, VVV, VIG, BIV, VDE, VTWO, VONG, VONV, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VBK, VRSK, VRTX, VST, VOD, VOYA, IGD, VMC, WCN, GDO, WRK, WY, DON, DES, XLNX, XHR, XYL, AY, BPY, BIP, RE, APTV, STE, WTM, ALC, SPOT, CHKP, WIX,
- Reduced Positions: FLGT, RJF, AAPL, VYM, PFE, HSY, USMV, UPS, APD, WFC, AMGN, XOM, GSK, MCD, SYY, AON, BABA, AXP, AIG, UTF, FMBH, HON, INTC, TLT, IWF, IEMG, LMT, MDLZ, NVDA, SPGI, SAP, SLB, VEA, VGT, T, AKAM, AEE, AMAT, AZN, BKNG, CDW, CHRW, COF, CARR, COP, D, DOW, ONEQ, FDN, SKYY, EMLP, GD, GPC, HOLX, HUM, INTU, IAU, IEF, IBB, IWD, IJR, IEI, FLOT, STIP, KLAC, KMI, LHX, LLY, MPC, MMC, MET, NKE, OXY, OTIS, PNC, PM, MINT, TROW, PLD, RTX, GLD, XBI, FLRN, SNY, XLP, TFC, VLO, VGK, VDC, VNQ, VO, VTI, VIAC, ZBH, ACN, ABB, APG, AMG, MO, ABC, AMP, AME, APH, BUD, ANTM, ARMK, ADM, ACA, ARCC, APAM, AVY, BCE, BGCP, BP, SAN, BIIB, BDJ, BAH, BMY, BTI, BR, BRO, CDK, CI, CME, CRH, CDNS, CM, CNNE, CAH, CSL, CG, CTLT, CAT, CNP, CERN, CHNG, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CLBK, CAG, ED, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CONE, DRI, DAL, DEO, DOCU, DLB, DLTR, DPG, DD, EIM, EXG, EBAY, EIX, EA, ESI, EMR, ENB, EPAC, ETR, EPD, EQR, EVRG, ES, EXPD, FDS, FIS, FDUS, FDL, FFA, FBT, QQEW, FVD, FXH, FGD, FTSL, TDIV, RDVY, FV, LMBS, FTSM, FISV, F, FBHS, FNV, BEN, AJG, GE, GM, GGG, HDB, HPQ, HAIN, HIG, HCSG, PEAK, HI, TWNK, HII, IAC, IAA, ICUI, IEX, ITW, QAI, INFY, IR, IP, IPG, VVR, RPG, RYT, PRFZ, SPHD, IRDM, IRM, DVY, IGV, IGM, IWB, IWO, IYG, SCZ, HYG, IHI, EFG, GOVT, SIZE, IXUS, ICVT, USHY, K, KMB, KGC, KTOS, KR, LKQ, LPLA, LH, LRCX, LMRK, LSTR, LVS, LEG, LDOS, LII, LSXMK, LECO, LYG, LOW, MTB, MMT, MSCI, MMP, MFC, MAS, MCK, MCHP, MU, MPWR, MNST, NFG, NNN, NEOG, NFLX, NOK, NVO, OCSL, OHI, OGS, OC, PPL, PCAR, PKG, PAYC, PBCT, PCI, POOL, POST, PCH, PGR, NOBL, PRU, PUK, PPT, QRVO, DGX, QRTEA, ROLL, RP, REGN, RF, RNG, ROKU, ROL, ROST, RY, RDS.A, RVT, RMT, SEIC, SSNC, MDY, BIL, SCHM, XLC, XLU, SXT, SENS, SHOP, WORK, SNE, PHYS, PSLV, SQ, STWD, SRCL, SU, SNPS, SNX, TPH, TSM, TAK, TRP, TDOC, TU, TER, TSLA, TEVA, TTD, TM, TSCO, THS, TYL, TSN, URI, USFD, MTN, GDX, MOAT, VIOG, VTIP, BNDX, VWO, VGIT, VTR, VICR, VMW, WEC, WSO, WST, WDC, WU, WEX, JW.A, WWW, WH, XEL, AUY, YUM, YUMC, AXS, CCEP, JCI, LAZ, LIN, NOMD, STX, PNR, TT, GRMN, UBS, LYB,
- Sold Out: XSLV, UN, GLIBA, ADC, GOLD, SPG, TMX, AAN, AMD, BBN, GLPI, SABR, BSCK, ICF, IYT, MTUM, PCY, SPYG, NSP, CCL, CNC, VAR, FE, WEN, STT, WPM, PII, SGEN, NAVI, AEG, LUMN, VNT, SD, TXMD, VER, KOS, TLFP, KYN, GAB, CBIO,
For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 750,006 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 386,638 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,004,029 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,107,069 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,511 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Standex International Corp (SXI)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $80.68, with an estimated average price of $71.62. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 203,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 220,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8.
