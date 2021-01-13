Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Merck Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Chemung Canal Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp, SSgA SPDR Semiconductors, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Merck Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Enbridge Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 115 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STZ, VCSH,

STZ, VCSH, Added Positions: CSCO, USB, XSD, ZBH, XLE, MMM, NVO, JCI, AMAT, IWD, TFC, SBUX, MDT, XLB, BMY, CRM, UNH, CMCSA, MS, AMZN, NOW, NKE, GOOG, DIS, PFE, V, VZ, KO, ROK, GS, GOOGL, XLP, UNP, CL, BCE, IVV, SPY, NEE, XOM, DHR,

CSCO, USB, XSD, ZBH, XLE, MMM, NVO, JCI, AMAT, IWD, TFC, SBUX, MDT, XLB, BMY, CRM, UNH, CMCSA, MS, AMZN, NOW, NKE, GOOG, DIS, PFE, V, VZ, KO, ROK, GS, GOOGL, XLP, UNP, CL, BCE, IVV, SPY, NEE, XOM, DHR, Reduced Positions: TXN, PG, MRK, ENB, GSK, XLK, ADBE, AXP, IWM, D, CVX, XLRE, RTX, XLF, INTC, AMGN, HON, XLV, DUK, XLY, OTIS, QQQ, WMT, PSX, PEP, GD, LLY, BLK, RY, AAPL, XLC, CARR, MCD, SO, XLU, EFA, ABBV, ORLY, HD, EMR, XLI, IBB, TRV, COP, PAYX, IBM, COST,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,113 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 124,186 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 92,014 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,103 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 73,517 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $224.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 25,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 709.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 122,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1268.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 101,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Semiconductors by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.1 and $170.78, with an estimated average price of $149.28. The stock is now traded at around $183.854800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 52,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 158,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 54,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.