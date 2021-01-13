Sonora Investment Management, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Investment company Sonora Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonora Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sonora Investment Management, LLC owns 911 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,156 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,590 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 139,267 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,285 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSpJ.PFD) - 482,471 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35. The stock is now traded at around $159.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 182.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 161.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 83,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 764.09%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.