Sonora Investment Management, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Investment company Sonora Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonora Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sonora Investment Management, LLC owns 911 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, SCHG, QRVO, APPN, URI, MAC, XPEV, SHOP, OKTA, AIR, ROKU, NOW, FSLY, BEPC, XEL, FLRN, MDU, BBBY, SCHZ, DCI, ELS, IWD, FAN, XT, AZD, NTLA, FNDE, VONG, VNQI, VHT, RDFN, TFI, TLRY, PLTR, LYFT, ZM, WIX, QQQE, QCLN, RKT, TEX, MTOR, CM, CHKP, CME, CMC, DAR, HMC, IFF, VIAV, LAMR, PPL, PKI, AVNT, NNDM, TAC, UHS, LUNMF, CSIQ, APPS, AIV, AIV, ZNGA, CONE, TMHC, USBPO.PFD, ALLY, NVTA, BPMC,
- Added Positions: USB, KO, AMZN, AEPPL, JPM, UNH, PLUG, NEEPP, NEEPP, HON, ITW, FB, AMGN, TXN, IONS, MCD, PNC, V, LUV, CSX, EVRG, DG, ACN, JNJ, VZ, AAPL, MSFT, PEP, KLAC, RPM, RSG, SBUX, UNP, MMM, GIS, LMT, HD, ISRG, DIS, ANET, EXEL, ORCL, WMT, ITCI, CMI, DLR, EMR, KMB, AJG, COST, HBI, SCHV, MGM, TROW, GOOG, JPMPC.PFD, IVV, NEE, GSK, IBM, IRM, NVDA, NSC, PFE, WPM, PAGS, DTP, IVW, SCHD, VYM, ALK, AMTD, BAC, CR, XOM, GILD, MKC, MET, NICE, PAYX, PNW, TMO, TECK, DFS, TSLA, CPK.PFD, CRON, WORK, IWP, VB, VEA, VIG, VUG, AOS, A, ALB, MO, AXP, ADI, NLY, BCE, BDX, CMCSA, DHR, D, DOV, EOG, FITB, F, FCX, GE, GPC, HBAN, KR, LSTR, LOW, MMC, MU, NFLX, ES, NVS, OMC, PPG, PKG, PH, PENN, LIN, RF, RHHBY, CRM, SWKS, TJX, UL, UPS, VFC, WSO, MA, TMUS, MLFNF, PM, OMER, NSRGF, MPC, PANW, 0J2E, LMRK, PYPL, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, BND, FNDF, IAU, MJ, PFF, RSP, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCZ, VNQ, VTI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, KMI, SCHWPD.PFD, VLO, JPMPG.PFD, CINF, BA, PNCPP.PFD, LYB, USBPM.PFD, SCHX, BMY, CVS, CSCO, GLW, LEG, ET, KYN, GSPN.PFD, TFC, BRK.B, BIIB, CL, CAG, FDX, SVC, MCK, PRU, RDS.A, SON, SYK, UGI, WFC, WY, WMB, CIO, DLRPJ.PFD, BE, AGG, DLN, FNDX, IWN, SCHF, SCHP, SPIB, SPY, VCIT, VMBS, VONV, ABB, AFL, APD, ADSK, ADP, BHP, BP, BIDU, BAYRY, BLK, BSX, COF, CAH, FIS, SCHW, C, COP, STZ, EA, ENB, EPD, FISV, GVA, HR, HUN, INTU, KEY, LRLCY, LVS, MPW, MS, MSI, JWN, NTRS, OHI, PAA, DGX, ROST, SNY, SLB, SGEN, SO, WBA, WM, ANTM, WAL, FERGY, AUY, YUM, RDS.B, IPGP, ATUSF, STWD, ARI, NXPI, APTS, WPX, PSX, MPLX, DOC, LADR, AKBA, OUT, CGC, RFPB.PFD, SYF, TDOC, KHC, YUMC, HWM, ILPT, BACPB.PFD, BACPK.PFD, PINS, ALC, UBER, CTVA, LKNCY, DVY, EBND, EEM, EFA, EFAV, FNDA, HYLB, IBB, ITA, MBB, SCHH, SCHR, STPZ, USRT, VOE, VTV, VWO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,156 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,590 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 139,267 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,285 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSpJ.PFD) - 482,471 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35. The stock is now traded at around $159.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 182.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 161.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 83,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 764.09%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.
