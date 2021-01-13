Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEI, TLT, IWV, BSV, LMBS, VMBS, JQUA, IVE, IMTM, NEAR, ACN, FNDE, MUB, VHT, IEF, JPM, BA,

For the details of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intelligence+driven+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 339 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.91% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 266 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.92% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 390 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.91% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.87% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 227 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.88%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 32,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.