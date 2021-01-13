McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Johnson & Johnson, ARK ETF TR, Sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio

Investment company McGuire Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Johnson & Johnson, ARK ETF TR, Altimmune Inc, Clorox Co, sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WDC, ALT, CLX, URI, KBE, ROM,
- Added Positions: JNJ, XBI, HOLX, MEDP, CTLT, ARKG, ADI, ASML, IQV, ISRG, TBIO, SGMO, ITA, MSFT, GOOGL, BMY, IBB, IAI, HACK, AMZN, CDMO, IJR, VGT, SDC, EDIT, FB, VRTX, SNY, ITOT, SMH, NVDA, XLI, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, AAPL, QCOM, COST, SCHW, INTC, BIIB, CVS, CRSP, EEM, QQEW, VB, VO,
- Sold Out: FBT, QQQ, PSCH, PSCT, RTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of McGuire Investment Group, LLC
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 170,410 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 176,398 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,141 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 38,233 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 125,872 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13%
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 106,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ITA)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $148.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Translate Bio Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $130.94 and $170.24, with an estimated average price of $150.28.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $87.53 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $105.14.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.
