  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Johnson & Johnson, ARK ETF TR, Sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio

January 13, 2021 | About: JNJ -0.15% ARKG +1.21% ITA -0.36% BMY -1.07% TBIO +3.47% SGMO -1.65% WDC -0.86% ALT -1.16% URI -2.93% KBE -0.65% CLX -0.26% ROM +0.9%

Investment company McGuire Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Johnson & Johnson, ARK ETF TR, Altimmune Inc, Clorox Co, sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McGuire Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcguire+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McGuire Investment Group, LLC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 170,410 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 176,398 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,141 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 38,233 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 125,872 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13%
New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 106,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ITA)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $148.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Translate Bio Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $130.94 and $170.24, with an estimated average price of $150.28.

Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $87.53 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $105.14.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of McGuire Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McGuire Investment Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)