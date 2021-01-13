Harrington Investments, INC Buys Graham Holdings Co, Sells SAP SE

Investment company Harrington Investments, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Graham Holdings Co, sells SAP SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2020Q4, Harrington Investments, INC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GHC,

GHC, Added Positions: SCHO, QCOM, AGR, ASML, HMC, SHOP, SNY, SNE,

SCHO, QCOM, AGR, ASML, HMC, SHOP, SNY, SNE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ZM, TMO, MSFT, PYPL, ITW, EMR, CB, SBUX, ORCL, NFLX, SIVB, MMC, UPS, FSLR, ED, CHD, CNI, GILD, INTC, XYL, AMGN, SCHW, APD, ECL, NVO, UL, VZ, DAR, GWW, GOOGL, TREX, WBA, HON, COST, DLR, SYK, DE, DISCA, JCI, GLD, PG, HOLX, BOH, CTXS, T, EBAY, SYY, PHG, ORA, PEAK, KEY,

AAPL, ZM, TMO, MSFT, PYPL, ITW, EMR, CB, SBUX, ORCL, NFLX, SIVB, MMC, UPS, FSLR, ED, CHD, CNI, GILD, INTC, XYL, AMGN, SCHW, APD, ECL, NVO, UL, VZ, DAR, GWW, GOOGL, TREX, WBA, HON, COST, DLR, SYK, DE, DISCA, JCI, GLD, PG, HOLX, BOH, CTXS, T, EBAY, SYY, PHG, ORA, PEAK, KEY, Sold Out: SAP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,476 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 233,459 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.84% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,216 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,636 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,555 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $547.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.