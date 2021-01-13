  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harrington Investments, INC Buys Graham Holdings Co, Sells SAP SE

January 13, 2021 | About: GHC -0.64% SAP -1.04%

Investment company Harrington Investments, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Graham Holdings Co, sells SAP SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2020Q4, Harrington Investments, INC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harrington Investments, INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,476 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  2. CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 233,459 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.84%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,216 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,636 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,555 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $547.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harrington Investments, INC. Also check out:

1. Harrington Investments, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harrington Investments, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harrington Investments, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harrington Investments, INC keeps buying

