Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Waters Corp, Mastercard Inc

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, MercadoLibre Inc, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Waters Corp, Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 319 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAH, FDIS, SCHP, CEF, MELI, SNOW, NFLX, CRWD, SLV, ASML, DY, TWLO, JD, NVCR, PNFP, FRPT, RNG, FIVE, FND, DHI, ROKU, USAT, LAD, STT, SLYV, ASTE, RNST, AEM, MRNA, GMF, FPE, FIVG, PODD, CAI, VTR, REGN, NJR, NBTB, EA, CADE, TXN, ONTO, RGS, HALO, LNG, SPHY, VFH, XLU, NOK,

Added Positions: VCSH, TMO, PEP, RSP, IIVI, AEIS, AMZN, IQV, AMGN, IVV, NVDA, JPM, MUB, JPST, ACWI, ZEN, CHTR, USB, SPTM, VTEB, ARKK, ULTA, IWP, MRK, CSGP, BRK.B, SCHA, CSCO, NOW, CVS, ITOT, GTLS, UNH, ABBV, SCHE, NTIC, LMT, SPLG, VEU, EEFT, VNQ, VIRT, BV, LASR, MEDP, BATRK, AVTR, TEAM, HASI, DVY, FTSM, GDX, BDN, ADSK, AIT, SCHM, SPEM, AMT, AMD, MMM, ENSG, SFST, HURC, ISBC, ENTG, LHCG, LH, MANT, ECPG, ENB, DORM, SSB, SAIA, DE, PRO, SUM, MSCI, HCCI, MYRG, TSLA, RXN, AMBA, WDAY, GPN, CVCO, VEEV, CMD, HQY, QRVO,

Reduced Positions: SCHZ, WAT, IEF, IXN, SCHB, V, USMV, BMY, IJR, LLY, MSFT, ITM, SPIB, VAW, NKE, AZO, EL, BABA, VZ, VWO, VIS, TSCO, SCHX, XOM, IAU, DGRW, IGIB, PRF, KMI, ADUS, CPRT, WMT, RY, XMLV, XLV, VO, HSIC, SUB, SPSB, MCD, SCHD, LQD, NEA, SO, SBUX, EFG, RDFN, TMUS, FNV, T, BE, AGG, DBEF, PYPL, EMLP, SYK, CVX, VTIP, VTI, WFC, PM, HAL, DIS, DGRO, IWM, HD, INTC, TROW, NVS, PRFZ, ORI, TRP, QCOM,

Sold Out: MA, BIL, FLRN, ADBE, VRTX, DXCM, APD, CRM, GDDY, SHY, SPAB, BFO, GE,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,605 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 126,779 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 333,103 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 210,346 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,738 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 72,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 109,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1798.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $296.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 297.94%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $501.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 64.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.72 and $102.33, with an estimated average price of $85.78. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $541.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $618.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.