Investment House Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Motors Co, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SAP SE, MercadoLibre Inc

January 13, 2021 | About: HPQ -0.77% UPS -0.49% JPM +0.09% TOL -0.58% CSCO -0.94% IFF -3.54% VOO +0.25% GM +1.9% IPOC +0% LNG -1.99% GE -1.78% LVS -2.33% VU +0%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Motors Co, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Cheniere Energy Inc, HP Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SAP SE, MercadoLibre Inc, JD.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2020Q4, Investment House Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+house+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,022,465 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,553 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 235,827 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,010 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 103,394 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $349.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 114,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 225,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 266,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 114.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 240,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 176.84%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 163.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 164,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Investment House Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $283.22.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC keeps buying

