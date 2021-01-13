Investment House Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Motors Co, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SAP SE, MercadoLibre Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Motors Co, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Cheniere Energy Inc, HP Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SAP SE, MercadoLibre Inc, JD.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2020Q4, Investment House Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,022,465 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,553 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 235,827 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,010 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 103,394 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $349.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 114,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 225,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 266,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 114.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 240,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 176.84%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 163.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 164,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $283.22.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.56.