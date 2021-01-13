Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Match Group Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Snap Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, Walmart Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 570 stocks with a total value of $985 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, PDD, SNAP, PTON, KDP, TTD, EFX, VIA, ENPH, CTRE, ETSY, ATUS, AVTR, ROKU, MRNA, ARW, CIB, DDOG, NHI, CABO, ZEN, HUBS, WORK, ALB, EQH, GNRC, HZNP, SEDG, NVCR, BGNE, HWM, CDAY, BIO, MPWR, WRK, LTC, LKQ, LUV, GTY, GRMN, IVZ, HAS, HSIC, TME, GNL, IR, FNF, LBTYA, IIPR, LW, FICO, LNC, MKL, XRAY, VOYA, WRI, WYNN, DAL, UHS, SRPT, LEA, GL, TXT, GWRE, PTC, ALLE, ALLY, SCCO, SINA, POOL, RPM, NSA, MTN, ESRT,

MSFT, AMZN, NEE, FB, GOOGL, BABA, ED, PLD, D, UNH, MELI, HD, JPM, JNJ, AGR, ZM, T, GPN, V, SSNC, GOOG, PYPL, TWLO, ADBE, BRK.B, BLK, PG, PSA, REGN, DIS, MA, AVGO, INVH, ABT, ACN, ARE, AEP, BAC, CMCSA, DE, DLR, LLY, XOM, FISV, GS, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MAS, MDT, MRK, NKE, NWN, PFE, CRM, SPG, SUI, TROW, TER, PM, DG, VER, SPLK, NOW, TDOC, UBER, MO, BBY, BA, BMY, CVS, FIS, CSCO, COST, DTE, DHR, ELS, EL, EXR, F, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, WELL, HON, IBM, INTU, ISRG, KRC, MDLZ, LEN, MCD, NTES, OHI, PGR, QCOM, RHI, NLOK, TGT, TXN, TMO, TSCO, USB, VZ, WPC, EVRG, CMG, LBTYK, CHTR, WDAY, GLPI, SQ, PINS, CRWD, MMM, CB, AXP, AMGN, ADP, AVB, AVA, BIDU, BLL, BDX, BXP, BDN, CBRE, CAT, CNC, LUMN, C, CL, DRE, EMN, EMR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXAS, FDX, GILD, HR, HPQ, HUM, ILMN, IPG, MGM, MAR, MCHP, MU, ORCL, PCG, PH, PXD, O, SLB, TRV, SBUX, UDR, VTR, DEI, BX, LULU, VRSK, SBRA, JD, SYF, W, STOR, FTV, YUMC, ZTO, CARR, APD, ALL, TFC, BSX, CPT, CI, CTAS, CUZ, DXCM, EXPD, LHX, IRM, KIM, KR, LXP, MLM, SPGI, MCK, MTD, NRG, PNC, REG, RMD, SIVB, SIRI, SWK, VNO, WFC, EBAY, TMUS, FTNT, HPP, TAL, FLT, MPC, VIPS, ZTS, IQV, REXR, BRX, PAYC, PGRE, VST, OKTA, VICI, FOXA, OTIS, Reduced Positions: DUK, ALE, WEC, UNP, NSC, SRE, EIX, TRGP, CCI, CSX, EXC, SO, AWK, AEE, JCI, FRT, ETR, OKE, PEG, HST, ATO, NI, WTRG, KMI, NNN, KSU, CNP, MSI, ES, NWE, POR, VRTX, OGE, PNW, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SJW, XEL, AWR, LNT, CMS, BIIB, CWT, OGS, LNG, CTXS, CMI, DHI, VIAC, DD, BKH, LDOS, IRDM, FE, EQC, SATS, IDA, TRNO, DELL, CTLT, MSCI, QRVO, VRSN, LSI, STX, NBIX, MKC, MGEE, LVS, HBAN, EA, EW, DRI, CPRT, COF, CHRW, BAX, ALGN,

For the details of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redpoint+investment+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,304 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,358 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 83,679 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 63,958 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,186 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $121.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $785.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1798.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $364.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 102.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.