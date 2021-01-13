Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 453 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHY, VIA, ENPH, EA, ITT, MS, SSRM, SNE, TSM, XEL, HLNE, NKLA, PTF, RWO,
- Added Positions: IJT, IWP, XLV, XLF, XLE, XLK, TLT, IVV, IVW, SPTL, VNQ, BLK, XLP, IJS, SPY, XLI, IJK, USB, VCIT, SPSB, PNFP, XLU, VCSH, VTEB, UPS, BIV, IJJ, NHI, EMB, PYPL, IEI, WY, MA, NHC, NVDA, JPM, EMR, COST, APD, XLY, IVE, IAT, IGSB, DELL, VONG, GOOG, ZTS, FB, WMT, SO, ECL, GOOGL, HON, EOG, PODD, KO, ORCL, CRM, C, BRK.B, ADP, AMT, AXP, UNP, MO, VZ, MMM, ALL, ADBE, ATO, MDLZ, AEP, VIG, CL, CCI, IYR, INTU, MCD, MPWR, NVS, SNY, TRV, SYK, TGT, TXN, TYL, TEAM, ETSY, NOW, ANTM,
- Reduced Positions: T, VUG, AMGN, INTC, XOM, LMT, SPGI, GEM, VIOO, DLR, VLO, IWF, MSFT, CVX, BKNG, IEF, AAPL, TFC, CLX, CMCSA, RHI, RY, EFA, CSCO, KMB, HYD, ACN, LLY, SLB, DIS, PM, KKR, AGG, IJR, IWD, IWV, BMO, BA, BSX, CSX, CME, DEO, D, GPC, LHX, IBM, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, PFE, PG, SON, SYY, RTX, WBA, ET, ABBV, EFV, IWO, MDY, SHM, SHV, VO, VYM, XLRE, CB, AEE, BP, BAC, CM, CAT, CTAS, COP, ENB, EPD, EL, GSK, HRL, HUM, ITW, NSC, PNC, PH, PRU, ROL, ROP, TMO, VRTX, VMC, WPC, WMB, AVGO, KMI, FBHS, PSX, RNG, DOW, EFG, GOVT, IEMG, IWS, USMV, VEU, VONV, VOT, XLB,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, SDS, SBCF, SPH, BABA, CSTL, ARLP, VNT,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 356,069 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 216,227 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 559,183 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 264,083 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 681,073 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 96,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $203.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $119.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 95,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 553.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2445.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 16562.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 350.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.Sold Out: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.43.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.35.Sold Out: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.05.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.
