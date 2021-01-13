Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 453 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 356,069 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 216,227 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 559,183 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 264,083 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 681,073 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 96,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $203.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $119.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 95,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 553.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2445.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 16562.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 350.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.