Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Sysco Corp, CME Group Inc

January 13, 2021 | About: AAPL +1.62% ORRF -4.31% EA -1.96% QCOM +1.92% SPGI -1.21% COST +0.76% APD +2.69% HON -0.89% NVDA +0.35% LOW +0.5% SYY -2.85% C +0.28%

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Orrstown Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, S&P Global Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Sysco Corp, CME Group Inc, Intel Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,671 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,232 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 8,333 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,580 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 4,423 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $312.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $366.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $290.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $541.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 34,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 51,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $136.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.



